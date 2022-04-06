Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 981 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

