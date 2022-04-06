Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 126.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 135.00 to 126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

