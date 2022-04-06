Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 98.66 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 70.47. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,287.49). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,215.34). Insiders purchased 43,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,019 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

