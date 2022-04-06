Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

NRDBY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

