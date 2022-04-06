Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price to €160.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €174.00 ($191.21) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.
ANNSF stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $182.84.
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
