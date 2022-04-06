Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.30 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.92) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.33 ($8.05) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

