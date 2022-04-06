DFI.Money Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.67 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $2,242.57 or 0.04937516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $86.55 million and $10.67 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.