Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 420 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,910. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

