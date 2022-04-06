Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $138.97. 111,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $228.53. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

