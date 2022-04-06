DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $383,662.95 and approximately $5,162.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

