Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.39) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,091.43 ($53.66).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 4,027 ($52.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,683.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,731.87. The company has a market cap of £92.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,082.50 ($40.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.77) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,847.61). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

