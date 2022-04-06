DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.59) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.14 ($21.03).

ETR DIC opened at €14.66 ($16.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.06 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €16.19 ($17.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

