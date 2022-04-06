DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.11.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

