DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.08 and last traded at 3.02. Approximately 55,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,467,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.82.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.85.
DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
