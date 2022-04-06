DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.08 and last traded at 3.02. Approximately 55,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,467,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.82.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pariax LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,609,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DiDi Global by 3,333.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 944,528 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 917,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.