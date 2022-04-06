Digihost Technology (DGHI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Digihost Technology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digihost Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digihost Technology
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Digihost Technology Competitors
|734
|3212
|4965
|97
|2.49
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digihost Technology
|$24.95 million
|$290,000.00
|194.60
|Digihost Technology Competitors
|$887.85 million
|-$7.19 million
|-16.50
Digihost Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digihost Technology
|7.16%
|2.98%
|2.68%
|Digihost Technology Competitors
|-38.47%
|-1,500.93%
|-5.91%
Summary
Digihost Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
