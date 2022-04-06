Digihost Technology (DGHI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Digihost Technology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digihost Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 734 3212 4965 97 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Digihost Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 194.60 Digihost Technology Competitors $887.85 million -$7.19 million -16.50

Digihost Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.