Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87. Diginex has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diginex by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex (Get Rating)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.