Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 677,334 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

