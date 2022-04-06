Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.53

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

