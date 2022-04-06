Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Down 1.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 342,601 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.