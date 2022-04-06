Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Doma stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 966,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,889. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $110,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $18,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

