Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.85. Approximately 1,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 418,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.