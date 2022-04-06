Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 420 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $16,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $15,066.27.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

