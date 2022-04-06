Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $26.16

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $26.90. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $991.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 131.96%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.