Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. 28,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Doximity has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $62,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.