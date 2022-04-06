Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.51

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.51 and traded as low as C$15.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 851,972 shares changing hands.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.51.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

