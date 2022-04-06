DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 315.10 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.31.

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMDS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.