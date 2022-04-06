Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

DCT opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

