Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
DCT opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
