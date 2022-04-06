Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

DIS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

