Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE DUOL opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 702,546 shares of company stock valued at $62,468,075 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.