Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,988 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

