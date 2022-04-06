Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $4,233,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $18,129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $73,548,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

