Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $646.46 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

