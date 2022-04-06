Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

