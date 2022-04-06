Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

