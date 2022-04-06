Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.22 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

