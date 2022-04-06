Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.