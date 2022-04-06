Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.70.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

