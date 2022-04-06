Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 46,221 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

