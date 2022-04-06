Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 801.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.