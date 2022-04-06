Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,738 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

