Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 29,089 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

