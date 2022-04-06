Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,884 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 73.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

