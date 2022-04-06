Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 77,664 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,664 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

