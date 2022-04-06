Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $6,791,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

NYSE:APTV opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.