Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WSFS Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.