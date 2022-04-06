Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 82.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after buying an additional 68,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

