Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.35 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $158.68 million and $22.35 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00035607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00104276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

