Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.34

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.34 and last traded at C$23.35, with a volume of 7114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DND shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.12.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

