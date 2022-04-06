e-Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $615,493.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and approximately $615,493.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

