Earneo Achieves Market Cap of $30,117.94 (RNO)

Earneo (RNO) traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Earneo has a market capitalization of $30,117.94 and $23.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Earneo has traded down 71.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00293501 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $749.19 or 0.01649514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

